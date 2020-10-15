Armenia committing crimes against humanity - top Azerbaijani official tells Al-Arabiya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov gave an interview to the Al-Arabiya Arab TV channel on attracting mercenaries and jihadists from the Middle East by Turkey and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the interview, Amirbayov once again denied these allegations, describing these rumors as false and groundless.

These rumors are aimed to mislead the world community, the top official noted.

Informing that it was Armenia that attracted terrorists from the PKK and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to participate on its side, as well as a huge number of mercenaries and militants of Armenian origin, who are citizens of a number of European countries, the US and the Middle East, Amirbayov pointed out that that double standards are again applied against Azerbaijan and there is one more attempt to shift the blame to Azerbaijan.

“None of the parties accusing Azerbaijan has bothered to present at least some evidence that would confirm the above insinuations, nor has it found the courage to apologize for an outright lie,” he stressed.

With regard to the prospects for reaching a ceasefire, Amirbayov stressed that Azerbaijan, having shown goodwill and commitment to the search for a peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, took part in the meeting in Moscow and joined the Moscow statement.

“But Armenia has once again demonstrated that it has no desire or intention to return to the negotiating table and stop its military aggression. Moreover, having committed a treacherous attack on the civilian population of Ganja city from its territory at night time, Armenia has committed a crime against humanity and another act of genocide against the Azerbaijani people. The use of the Elbrus cruise missile against the civilians is, according to the fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, a war crime, the entire responsibility for which lies with the leadership of Armenia,” the diplomat added.

Thus, Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan has joined those former leaders of Armenia, who should be held responsible for their crimes, Amirbayov said.