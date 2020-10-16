Azerbaijani army liberates 3 more villages of Khojavend district - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

The valiant Azerbaijani army liberated Khirmanjig, Agbulag, Akhullu villages of Khojavend district from Armenian ccupation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on Twitter page, Trend reports.

“Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the president tweeted.