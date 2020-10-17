Hikmat Hajiyev: Ganja and Mingachevir cities came under missile attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

"Ganja and Mingachevir cities of Azerbaijan came under missile attacks," assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

"Hiding itself behind humanitarian truce, armed forces of Armenia continue its practice of terror and war crimes. Ganja and Mingachevir cities of Azerbaijan came under missile attacks. Casualties and damages to be identified," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.