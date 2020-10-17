Hikmat Hajiyev: According to initial info more than 20 houses destroyed in Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

"Innocent civilians in the second biggest city of Azerbaijan are under the indiscriminate and targeted missile attack of Armenia," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

"Unscrupulous calls for humanitarian ceasefire should see these war crimes of Armenia. According to initial info more than 20 houses destroyed," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.