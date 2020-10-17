Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia must be brought to responsibility
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
Trend:
"Armenia must be brought to responsibility," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.
"Armenia's cowardice and treacherous missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians, including yet another missile strikes to Ganja show that Armenia at the state level pursues the policy of terror act of genocide. Armenia must be brought to responsibility," Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.
Latest
Listening to U.S. officials talking about so-called "Artsakh" - embarrassing, says Allison Center Director at Heritage Foundation
Armenians want to present Karabakh conflict as war between Christians and Muslims - Caucasian Muslims Office (PHOTO)
Instead of engaging in provocations in Europe, Armenia must end it's occupation of Azerbaijan's lands - Azerbaijani top official
Level of interaction between Russia, Azerbaijan can serve as example to any neighbors - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan and Russia are linked by centuries-old bonds of friendship, no force can influence this - President Aliyev
At first stage, five districts, at second stage, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to be liberated, says Azerbaijani president
Remarks of US Secretary of State do not correspond to status of US as Co-Chair of OSCE MG, says Azerbaijani MFA
As opposed to Armenia, Azerbaijan fighting against occupying regime, rather than against civilians – Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)
Armenia missile attack on Ordubad region in Nakhchivan testifies that Armenia tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict