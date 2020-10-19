Not single issue in region can be resolved without participation and consent of Turkey, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

This is well known who are not interested in the power of Turkey growing. There are such circles in many countries. These are Islamophobic circles. Unfortunately, Islamophobia is growing in Europe today. The attitude towards refugees from poor countries is also obvious. Therefore, Islamophobic parties are now receiving parliamentary seats in several European states. Radical fascist parties are getting more votes. This is a very dangerous trend, first of all for Europe, because this is a tendency that paves the way for racism, discrimination, xenophobia and Islamophobia. At the same time, along with Islamophobic forces, there are circles concerned about Turkey's strength, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish A Haber TV channel, Trend reports.

“Turkey enjoys great authority in the world today. No-one can dictate anything to Turkey or force it to do anything. Turkey defends its interests in the world, the interests of its allies, builds its security the way it wants and enjoys authority in the international arena. Not a single issue in the region can be resolved without the participation and consent of Turkey. Syria, Libya and the Mediterranean have demonstrated this. So these are the forces that are not interested in the power of Turkey growing and are worried about it. This is natural,” the head of state said.