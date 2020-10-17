President Aliyev named some of Armenian equipment destroyed, taken as booty in recent days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the nation named some of the Armenian equipment the Azerbaijani Army has destroyed in recent days, Trend reports.

“Thus, the list of the destroyed Armenian equipment includes: 234 tanks have been destroyed, 36 tanks have been taken as military booty, 49 infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed, 24 have been taken as military booty, 16 self-propelled artillery pieces have been destroyed, 190 cannons of various calibers, two “Hurricane” systems, one TOS flame-thrower, two “Elbrus” operational tactical missile complexes, one “Tochka-U”, 35 “OSA” anti-aircraft missile systems, three “TOR” anti-aircraft missile complexes, five “KUB” and “KRUG” anti-aircraft missile complexes, nine radio-electronic combat systems, two S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, 196 trucks have been destroyed, and 98 have been taken as booty,” the head of state said.

The question is who is arming them, Azerbaijani president said.

“Anyone, any specialist can calculate the price of this equipment from open media. We must and we will find answers to these questions,” the head of state said.