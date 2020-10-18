Another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia shot down - Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
Trend:
On October 18, at 12.30, the Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces, which was attempting to inflict airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Jabrayil direction, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
