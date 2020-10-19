Turkish parliament's speaker talks possible Armenian attack on Nakhchivan

Politics 19 October 2020 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish parliament's speaker talks possible Armenian attack on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

I don't think Armenia will make a massive attack on Nakhchivan, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop told journalists in Baku, Trend reports.

Shentop noted that Armenia seeks to expand the scale of the war, of which it is guilty, to extend it to the adjacent territories.

"The neighboring countries are politically more practical and reasonable, so this will not happen. We believe in the defeat of the aggressor," said Shentop.

