Very good news comes from front every day - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Very good news comes from the front every day. This morning I announced the liberation of more villages. The Azerbaijani Army is on the victory march and all the tasks before us are being fulfilled, President Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev said that it is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in the world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is unshakable, and we stand by each other in difficult times. I have said this several times and I want to say again that if this open position had not been demonstrated, other forces could have intervened. Armenia's goal is exactly that, they want to expand the geography of this conflict but they are completely wrong. They see that they cannot confront us on their own. We are defeating them on the battlefield,” the head of state said.