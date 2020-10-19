It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in the world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Trend reports.

“The support of the Turkish state and people is of special importance. Turkey and Azerbaijan are the closest countries in the world. It is impossible to find other countries elsewhere in the world that would be so close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan. We are always next to each other. It will continue to be the case. The statements of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, your, Mr. Speaker, statements, the statements of ministers, and the letters I receive from ordinary citizens of Turkey are a manifestation of great solidarity. Thank you again for this position, for the position of brotherhood, and for your visit. I am confident that your visit will open a new page in the history of our fraternal relations. Welcome!” the head of state said.