Armenia carrying out acts of terrorism against Azerbaijani civilians at state level - Assistant to president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia at the state level is carrying out acts of terrorism against the Azerbaijani civilians, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing at ADA University, Trend reports on Oct. 19.

The assistant to the president stressed that Armenia continues to fire at the Azerbaijani civilians.

"Despite the signing of a humanitarian ceasefire agreement on October 10, after a while civilians were fired upon in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, located outside the conflict zone,” the assistant to the president said. “There are no military targets here. The Armenians are just deliberately shelling these territories to kill civilians."

“Armenia also fired at other Azerbaijani cities, including Mingachevir, which is an industrial city,” Hajiyev said.

"The Armenians committed atrocities in Ganja,” Hajiyev added. “But Azerbaijan continues to liberate its lands. Despite the second humanitarian ceasefire agreement on October 18, Armenia again showed its essence and fired at the Azerbaijani civilians. This shows Armenia’s terrorist essence."