Azerbaijani FM meets Turkish Parliament's speaker
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The MFA noted that the official visit of Mustafa Shentop to Azerbaijan, who arrived in the country on October 18, continues.
