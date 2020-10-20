Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

On 20 October 2020, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministers discussed the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Pakistani colleague on the violation of humanitarian ceasefire by the armed forces of Armenia, including intensive shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and residential areas. Minister emphasized that missile attacks on Ganja city which caused serious civilian casualties are war crimes and crimes against humanity and Armenian leadership bears full responsibility for these crimes.

Minister highly appreciated the firm support of brotherly Pakistan to the just position of Azerbaijan.

Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined that the people of Pakistan have always been and will be with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defense. He stressed that Pakistan is for the settlement of the conflict based on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Ministers also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.