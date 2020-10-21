Turkic Council condemns Armenia's attacks on populated areas, civilians in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21
Trend:
This is the Patriotic War for the Azerbaijani people and we are next to them in this war, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said, Trend reports.
Amreyev inspected the territory where the buildings were destroyed due to a missile attacks by Armenian Armed Forces on Ganja.
The secretary general harshly condemned the missile strikes on populated areas and civilians.
“The entire Turkic world and the Turkic Council unconditionally support Azerbaijan's right to liberate its occupied lands. This is the Patriotic War for the fraternal Azerbaijani people. We are next to Azerbaijan in this war. We wish victory and peace to friendly Azerbaijan,” said Amreyev.
