Armenian side forced to recognize Azerbaijani army’s superiority - Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The Armenian side is now forced to recognize complete superiority of the Azerbaijani army, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 21.
"The superiority of the Azerbaijani army, which was recognized by the Armenian side, was previously stated by supreme commander of the Azerbaijani armed forces,” Eyvazov said. “Under the leadership of the supreme commander, the Azerbaijani army has been provided with high-tech and modern weapons, soldiers and officers have undergone the courses, learned modern tactics of combat activity."
