Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

A telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was held, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region.

During the phone talk, the ministers stressed the need to end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands to ensure sustainable peace in the region.