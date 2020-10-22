We have never taken and will never take any action against civilians, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

We have never taken and will never take any action against civilians, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Turkey Seref Malkoc, Trend reports.

“All our frontline towns and villages come under fire every day. According to the information provided to me today, 190 shells hit the Tartar district alone from 6 to 8 o’clock in the morning. More than 90 shells hit the Aghdam district. There have been days when 2,000 shells landed in the Tartar district. So they want to destroy our cities, they want to break the will of the Azerbaijani people. But they fail and become even more depraved. We take our revenge on the battlefield. We have never taken and will never take any action against civilians. Although they are firing on our ancient historical city of Ganja, we are not and will not fire on Armenian cities or the cities of Nagorno-Karabakh. Our superiority is manifested further through these moral values and shows the whole world again that Armenia poses a huge threat to the world. The criminal and fascist regime in Armenia is the biggest threat to our region, and Azerbaijan is doing its best to eliminate this threat. Good news comes from the frontline every day. We liberate new cities and villages from occupiers every day. The victorious Azerbaijani Army is fulfilling its glorious mission,” the head of state said.