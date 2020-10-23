Russian president's statement on Karabakh generally suits Azerbaijan - deputy parliament speaker

Politics 23 October 2020 17:49 (UTC+04:00)
Russian president's statement on Karabakh generally suits Azerbaijan - deputy parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The recent statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was generally positively perceived by the Azerbaijani public, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Ali Huseynli told Trend on Oct. 23.

“Although statements about some historical moments of the period of the beginning of the conflict - in 1988 and 1992 are not accepted unambiguously, but the general spirit of the statement certainly demonstrates support for Azerbaijan,” Huseynli said.

“First, President Putin voiced these statements at the Valdai Forum,” first deputy speaker added. “It is known that some time ago Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke at the forum and said “Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

“During the forum such an opportunity arose and the Azerbaijani president skillfully used this opportunity,” first deputy speaker said. “Secondly, in his statement, President Putin stressed that a big part of the Azerbaijani territory was occupied. That is, the fact of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories was recognized.”

“This is an extremely important moment, because earlier we have never heard the statements about the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territories at such a high level,” first deputy speaker said.

“Another important point is that President Putin announced about the same and equal relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is of great importance for the Azerbaijani public because at the first stage of the conflict we saw that Russia supported Armenia, thanks to which this country had a military superiority,” Huseynli said.

“We expect a neutral position for no one to intervene in the conflict,” Huseynli said. “We have achieved this as President Putin announced. In general, if we analyze the statement of the Russian president on the basis of these factors, then in general it suits Azerbaijan."

