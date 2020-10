Azerbaijan liberates 4 Gubadli district villages from Armenia's occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan troops have liberated four villages in the country's Gubadli district, previously occupied by Armenian Armed Forces, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan’s glorious Army liberated Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President Ilham Aliyev tweeted.