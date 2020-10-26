Armenian state responsible for these crimes and will be held accountable for them, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

The Armenian state is responsible for these crimes and will be held accountable for them, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during an operational meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline zone, Trend reports.

“The war has been going on for about a month. During this period, our country has achieved great successes on the battlefield. Good news comes from the frontline every day. During the day, I am regularly updated about the operations carried out in the war zone and give relevant instructions. Almost every hour I receive information about events in different regions. The Ministry of Defense and other agencies keep me informed. Operational meetings are held every day. In short, the situation is fully under control. During this period, a part of our occupied lands has been liberated from occupiers. More than 100 settlements – cities and villages – have been liberated from the occupiers. The Azerbaijani flag has already been hoisted in our liberated cities and villages. Video footage of these cities and villages is available to the Azerbaijani public, so everyone can see the state to which the savage enemy has brought our cities and villages. There is not a single building left there. All buildings, houses, administrative buildings, social facilities, historical and religious sites have been destroyed by the hated enemy. The occupied lands and ruins are witness to Armenian vandalism. The Armenian state is responsible for these crimes and will be held accountable for them,” the head of state said.