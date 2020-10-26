President Ilham Aliyev announced names of villages of Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts liberated from occupation yesterday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has announced the names of villages of Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, which were liberated from the occupation yesterday, as he addressed the nation.

Zangilan district: Birinji Alibayli, Ikinji Alibayli, Raband, Yenikand

Jabrayil district: Govshudlu, Sofulu, Dagh Mashanli, Kurdlar, Hovuslu, Chalabilar

Gubadli district: Padar, Afandilar, Yusifbayli, Chaytumas, Khanlig, Sariyatag, Mollaburhan and the city of Gubadli.