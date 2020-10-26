President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan restoring historical justice on battlefield

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

The second Karabakh war has been going on for about a month, this war is a patriotic war for our people, we are liberating our homeland from occupiers, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation on 26 October, Trend reports.

"During this time, the glorious Azerbaijani army has liberated many settlements from the enemy. We are restoring historical justice on the battlefield because Nagorno-Karabakh is ancient and historical land of Azerbaijan," said President Aliyev.

“The Azerbaijani people have lived and built on these lands for centuries. We know the history of Karabakh perfectly well. A great deal of work has been done in recent years to convey this history to the world community. In general, the world did not have much of an idea about Azerbaijan in the early 1990s. Armenian lobbying organizations operating in many countries were able to create a distorted image in the world, in international public opinion by circulating false information both about the history of the region and the history of the conflict. This is exactly why sanctions were imposed on us when our lands were occupied, and these sanctions are still in force,” the head of state said.

“In the early stages of our independence, the US Congress imposed sanctions on Azerbaijan, claiming that Azerbaijan is engaged in aggression against Armenia, and these sanctions are still in force. Can you imagine that? At that time, Azerbaijani diplomacy could not counter Armenian lies with any arguments," he pointed out.

"As a result of consistent work in recent years, we have informed the world community about the history of Karabakh, the history of the conflict, and all this work helps us today. The world already has a more objective view on this issue, a more objective vision. It is thanks to our tireless efforts that we have been able to achieve this.”