Armenian armed forces shelling Tartar city with artillery, missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Armenian armed forces are shelling Tartar city with artillery and missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"NOW: Armenian armed forces are shelling Tartar city with artillery and missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire. Since 08.00 a.m up to now more than 200 artillery projectiles fired to Azerbaijani cities. Armenia's consent to humanitarian ceasefire just hypocrisy," he wrote.