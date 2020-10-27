We have created new reality, everyone has to reckon with new reality now - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Armenia is conducting illegal settlement on these lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Has anyone said a word? No! This crime, this international crime runs counter to the Geneva Conventions. Does anyone ask them why they are conducting illegal settlement? And even demonstrate it. You transfer and place Armenians from Arab countries in our cities, including Shusha. Nobody says a word. What does this mean? It means go on, bring them here and settle as many as you want, Armenianize these lands, and erase the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan. That was the message. Didn't these three countries have the opportunity to show the aggressor its place? They didn't want to. This reality suited them,” the head of state said.

“Therefore, it is impossible to assess the activities of the Minsk Group otherwise. We were being pushed to accept this situation, as it were. We were being told that new realities had emerged and that we must reckon with them. We have created a new reality. Everyone has to reckon with the new reality now. But what do we see? Notice what is happening when we began to liberate our lands from the occupiers. Look at the strong pressure being put on Azerbaijan from all sides. They have started running around. What happened? For 28 years, this issue dragged on and they pretended to be addressing it. They kept coming and going, there were endless meetings and negotiations. We are fed up with these negotiations. How long can one negotiate with the enemy? In addition, the enemy becomes impudent, and they tell us, no, there is no military option and the issue must be resolved only peacefully. Who says there isn't? Isn't this a military solution now? What are we doing? We are single-handedly implementing UN Security Council resolutions although this is the responsibility of the UN Security Council. We are doing this alone. We have created a new reality. Reckon with it! But what do we see? There is a meeting here, a meeting there. What about the ceasefire? Who has violated the ceasefire? This means that all their activities are now aimed at saving Armenia, an aggressor that committed the Khojaly genocide, attacked Ganja with ballistic missiles from the territory of Armenia. This is their activity,” the Azerbaijani president said.