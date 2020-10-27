Turkey's export of defense products to Morocco plunges
Turkey's export of defense products to Morocco plunges
Macron's anti-Islamic statements point to extreme misunderstanding of religion - Arab analyst
Macron's anti-Islamic statements point to extreme misunderstanding of religion - Arab analyst
Human Rights Council must condemn Islamophobic statements of French president - Lebanese lawyer
Human Rights Council must condemn Islamophobic statements of French president - Lebanese lawyer
Loading Bars
Latest
Armenia is like Trojan horse inside CSTO - Turkish government Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:13
Cherries, grapes top list of fruits and vegetable products exported from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:09
Total volume of non-bank deposits in Georgian banking sector up Finance 11:05
Azerbaijani MFA calls on int'l organizations to investigate breach of children rights by Armenia Politics 11:05
Singapore ready to share with Uzbekistan experience in forming digital gov’t ICT 11:03
France's import of defense industry goods from Turkey decline Turkey 10:52
Info on death of defense minister of illegal regime in Nagorno Karabakh issued Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:42
Assistant to Azerbaijani President Hikmat Hajiyev interviewed by Al Jazeera TV channel (VIDEO) Politics 10:39
Armenia established corridor to bring PKK into Azerbaijan’s occupied territories - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:36
Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least seven, including children Other News 10:33
Uzbekistan to introduce Chinese standards into automotive industry Transport 10:18
EBRD, EU provide another support to small, medium-sized businesses in Turkmenistan Business 10:18
Azerbaijan strongly condemns shelling of Euronews' crew by Armenia - president's aide (VIDEO) Politics 10:07
Iranian currency rates for October 27 Finance 09:54
Tractors with telepathic system used to cotton planting in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Business 09:49
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 27 Uzbekistan 09:47
“Jewish Journal” publishes an article on Armenian protest in Los Angeles equating Israel to Nazi Germany Politics 09:43
Armenia didn't respond to Azerbaijan's requests for release of war prisoners - Commission Politics 09:39
Iranian government eyes to attract investors for Markan coast development Business 09:34
Iran to submit budget plan for new year Business 09:28
Armenia confirms liberation of Gubadli city by Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:22
Iran`s return to FATF blacklist restricts its exports Business 08:57
Destroyed military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces - LIST Politics 08:32
Chief of staff of Armenian Army motorized rifle division killed Politics 08:29
Latest situation at front line on Oct. 27 Politics 08:27
Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 07:22
Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 5.4 mln Other News 06:21
U.S. Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett in nearly party-line vote US 05:17
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits central Iran, no casualties Iran 04:13
Czech Republic to introduce night curfew from Wednesday Europe 03:02
61 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:46
Germany reports 8,685 new COVID-19 cases Europe 00:50
Footage from liberated from occupation Gubadli city (VIDEO) Politics 26 October 23:58
Footage from liberated from occupation Khanligr village of Gubadli region (VIDEO) Politics 26 October 23:00
Armenia does not want to take bodies of its deceased soldiers as it fears anger of people - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 October 21:49
Kazakh PM meets with Turkish Defense Minister Kazakhstan 26 October 20:44
Footage from liberated from occupation Padar village of Gubadli region (VIDEO) Politics 26 October 20:27
Azerbaijan neutralizes one of 3 missiles shot by Armenian troops at Azerbaijan's Tartar Politics 26 October 20:01
Azerbaijan's Bank Association denies lies spread by Armenian side Society 26 October 19:59
Effective co-op in field of border security established between Azerbaijan, Iran Politics 26 October 19:39
Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijan’s Tartar by using 'Smerch' missiles Politics 26 October 19:29
Armenia indiscriminately targets civilians - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 26 October 19:23
Azerbaijanis hold rally in California, condemning Armenian terror (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 19:12
Azerbaijani compatriots living in Minnesota hold protest rally (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 19:01
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan's Tartar city, villages Politics 26 October 18:56
Armenian armed forces shelling Tartar city with artillery, missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire Politics 26 October 18:54
Iran's powder detergent production grows Business 26 October 18:51
Azerbaijanis in Denmark hold protest rally against Armenian terror (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 18:37
Turkish embassy in Georgia talks joint energy projects of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey Business 26 October 18:34
Protest rally against Armenian attack on Ganja held in Bielefeld, Germany (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 18:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 27 Oil&Gas 26 October 18:15
Armenian Armed Forces’ quadrocopter destroyed by Azerbaijani troops Politics 26 October 18:06
Al Jazeera posts article covering aftermath of Armenian missile attack on Ganja Politics 26 October 18:04
Baku's secondary housing prices show monthly decline Business 26 October 18:02
Investments in Iran's capital market increase Business 26 October 18:00
Uzbek Reconstruction and Development Fund to support creation of Export Support Fund Finance 26 October 17:59
Turkey's export of defense products to Morocco plunges Turkey 26 October 17:52
Nagorno-Karabakh region to be liberated sooner or later: press secretary of Turkish president Politics 26 October 17:52
USD falls against Uzbek soum for the first time in three months Finance 26 October 17:47
Work connected with laying of gas pipelines on freed Azerbaijani territories kicked off (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 26 October 17:44
Volume of maritime cargo shipment via Turkey from Spain disclosed Turkey 26 October 17:43
Turkmenistan significantly increases import of wheat flour from EAEU countries Business 26 October 17:43
Azerbaijani railway operator admitted to consortium of Trans-Caspian Transport Route Transport 26 October 17:42
Georgia reveals results of 18 foreign exchange auctions conducted by National Bank Finance 26 October 17:40
Iran Khodro reveals amount of funds saved thanks to domestic manufacturing Finance 26 October 17:35
Export of Turkish-made defense products to China slumps Turkey 26 October 17:32
Armenian Armed Forces fire at school in Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 26 October 17:25
Assistant to Azerbaijani president comments on photo of Armenia's defense minister together with Armenian soldiers Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 17:23
Macron's anti-Islamic statements point to extreme misunderstanding of religion - Arab analyst Arab World 26 October 17:22
Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya tops list of regions implementing foreign investments Finance 26 October 17:19
Heritage Foundation's Foreign Policy Studies Center Director comments on photo showing Russian field camp set up near Armenian Tegh Politics 26 October 17:16
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 26 October 17:15
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 26 October 17:15
U.S. regrets EU move on tariffs, seeks deal on Boeing-Airbus row US 26 October 17:11
Russia seeking to be stabilizer in South Caucasus, says Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 17:10
Uzbekistan discusses strengthening multilateral co-op with China and S. Korea Business 26 October 17:09
President Aliyev congratulates commanders of joint military corps who distinguished themselves in liberation of Gubadli city, villages of Gubadli district from occupiers Politics 26 October 17:09
Review of statistics of people registered within state program 'Remotely from Georgia' Business 26 October 17:08
Volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia’s Perm Krai revealed Business 26 October 17:08
Azerbaijani army does not fire at civilians - Defense Ministry Politics 26 October 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian Rai 1 TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 17:07
Iran launches new water treatment facility in Tehran Business 26 October 17:07
Iran studies Famotidine as Coronavirus treatment Society 26 October 17:06
Industrial production in Karabakh to increase in post-conflict period - CAERC head Economy 26 October 17:02
Turkish president urges to boycott French goods Turkey 26 October 16:48
Work on power supply to strategic facilities in freed Azerbaijani territories underway (PHOTO) Economy 26 October 16:47
Bank of Georgia suffers loss Finance 26 October 16:47
S&P Global Ratings expects Azerbaijan's export to grow in next years Finance 26 October 16:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 26 October 16:46
Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan's Dashkasan district from Armenian attacks (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 16:41
SOCAR considering new investments in Turkey Oil&Gas 26 October 16:38
Romania's import of Azerbaijani products for 9M2020 revealed Business 26 October 16:38
Armenian Armed Forces fire at Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Politics 26 October 16:38
Price of most Georgian companies’ shares up on London Stock Exchange Finance 26 October 16:38
UK armed forces take control of ship in English Channel, seven people detained Europe 26 October 16:31
Mobile phones and smartphones import down in Georgia ICT 26 October 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 131 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 26 October 16:25
Iran enlarges petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 26 October 16:20
Azerbaijan hikes export to Belarus in 9M2020 Business 26 October 16:19
S&P says Azerbaijani manat to maintain position against USD Finance 26 October 16:16
All news