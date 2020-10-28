Pakistani ambassador condemns Armenia's attack against civilians in Azerbaijan's Barda
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee condemned today's terrorist attack by Armenia against civilians in Azerbaijan's Barda city, Bilal Hayee wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
The Ambassador noted that this step of Armenia should be condemned.
"Today we received sad news about numerous civilian casualties in the Azerbaijani city of Barda. The use of prohibited weapons against the civilian population is unacceptable and should be unequivocally condemned. Stay strong, Azerbaijan!," Hayee wrote.
As a result of the rocket attacks on Barda by the Armenian armed forces today, 21 civilians were killed and about 70 civilians were injured.
