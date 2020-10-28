Armenian leadership acts as if it lost its mind - Turkish Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

After yesterday's brutal attack [on Azerbaijan], Armenia again delivered a treacherous blow to the civilians of the Azerbaijani Barda city, located far from the conflict zone, Trend reports with reference to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

As a result of the attack, 21 people were killed and more than 70 people were injured.

"We pray to God to rest the souls of our dead brothers, heal the wounded, as well as express our condolences and wish patience to Azerbaijan. We curse these indiscriminate and despicable attacks by Armenia on civilians, which are targeting children, women and the elderly," said the ministry.

"This treacherous policy pursued by Armenia to intimidate and kill civilians is a manifestation of the sick mentality behind the Khojaly genocide. The Armenian leadership, which resorts to all sorts of tricks not to leave the occupied territories, acts as if it has lost its mind and conscience. It is high time for the international community, led by the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, to respond properly to these actions of Armenia," the statement reads.