Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have developed rapidly in recent years - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have developed rapidly in recent years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Trend reports.

“I can say with satisfaction that the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border has been fully restored. I have congratulated the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion. I have ordered our border service to create the entire security infrastructure of this border as soon as possible. This work has already begun. As is the case in other directions of the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, this direction will be the border of friendship and brotherhood,” the head of state said.

“As you know, a few years ago, an Iran-Azerbaijan agreement was signed on the Khudafarin and Maiden Tower hydro junctions and reservoirs. I have now instructed the government to set up a working group. I would kindly ask Iran to set up a relevant body to discuss these issues as soon as possible and agree on the joint operation of this facility,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Please convey my gratitude to Mr. President Hassan Rouhani. He has called me on the phone during this period. We had a very good conversation. He also sent you to Azerbaijan, and we appreciate that. Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have developed rapidly in recent years, and I believe that they have reached the highest level in history. All the documents and agreements signed are being implemented. I am confident that our relations, built on strong historical roots, will continue to develop successfully in the future,” the head of state said.