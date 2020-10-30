President Aliyev says Pashinyan lies about Pakistani, Turkish forces fighting for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

It is yet another lie when he [Pashinyan] speaks about Pakistani and Turkish special units [fighting on Azerbaijan's side against Armenia], President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Russian Interfax agency, Trend reports.

“There are no Turkish special units there. I have repeatedly said that, and there is no such need. He has now said that some kind of Pakistani special units are present here, and by the way I think he got a note of protest in return. This is nonsense,” the head of state said.

“These are all attempts to firstly engage other countries into the conflict, make it international in order to conceal his shameful defeat, saying that allegedly it is not Azerbaijan that is defeating us on the battlefield, but Turkish and Pakistani special units. He has recently made a ridiculous statement – as I was told – that the terrorists Azerbaijan had allegedly brought from Syria to Azerbaijan sneaked into Russia and staged a terrorist attack in Grozny. This is absolute nonsense," said the president.

"Russian special services know for sure who staged the terrorist attack. Previously, he [Nikol Pashinyan] said that Turkey's F- 16 brought down Armenia's Su- 25. Everyone knows this is a lie. Such things are monitored by Russia and other co-chairing countries. We live in the era of technologies and nothing can be hidden,” the head of state said.

“This was simply idiocy when he said that it wasn't Armenia that had launched ballistic missiles against Ganja, because any launch of a ballistic missile is monitored. Russia, the US, and France are well aware that this missile was launched and what combat mission it had. The combat mission was to hit a residential neighborhood, and another residential neighborhood for the second time. We have no military bases in Ganja. He is simply lying,” Azerbaijani president said.

“And he says it was not us, when hundreds of journalists shoot horrible footage of these destructions, when foreign diplomats give interviews right from the destruction site, Pashinyan says that it was not Armenia. Then who? Did we strike at Ganja ourselves? Just imagine the level of deceit and, what is more, idiocy. Any reasonable person should understand that this is impossible to hide. It is yet another lie when he speaks about Pakistani and Turkish special units. Tomorrow he will say Martians were brought in to liberate the territories. Anything can be expected from him,” the head of state said.