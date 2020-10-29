Azerbaijani Armed Forces driving away Armenian troops like dogs – Assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan reserves the right to take retaliatory measures against Armenia’s provocations, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Barda district, which underwent heavy missile fire from Armenian troops, Trend reports on Oct. 29.

Hajiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan only targets military infrastructure, unlike Armenia.

"This is the difference between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Azerbaijani lands will be liberated from occupation. The Armenian Armed Forces cowardly flee from the battlefield. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces give a worthy response to the Armenian troops and drive them away like dogs," he said.