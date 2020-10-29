IFRC Europe Office makes statement on Azerbaijani volunteer killed as result of Armenian shelling
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Europe Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) made a statement on the volunteer of Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society killed as result of Armenian shelling, Trend reports.
“We are devastated to learn that one of our volunteers was killed this afternoon while delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in Barda, Azerbaijan. The 39-year-old father was part of an Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society emergency mobile team and was hit by shelling. Humanitarians are not a target,” the statement said.
