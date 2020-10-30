Several items of military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - LIST
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
Trend:
During the day and at night on Oct.29, a large number of Armenian Armed Forces, 2 - Su-25 attack aircraft, 3 - T-72 tanks, 1 - IFV, 2 - "Smerch" and 1 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 different types of howitzers, 2 - "Gvozdika" self-propelled howitzers, 1 - "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system, 1 - P-18 radar station, 4 - auto vehicles were destroyed and damaged, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.
