President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
Trend:
On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The head of state emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan were saddened by the earthquake in the Aegean region of Turkey, saying he was sorry to hear what happened.
Noting that, today, as always, the Azerbaijani people stand by friendly and brotherly Turkey, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to provide all possible assistance to the brotherly country.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the phone call and the attention.
Latest
Armenia's attack against Barda is crime against humanity perpetrated in widespread manner - Azerbaijani embassy in Canada
Armenia-inflicted damage on culture in occupied Azerbaijani territories would soon be irreversible - Modern Diplomacy report
Fire brigade extinguishes fire in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy due to Armenian Armed Forces’ artillery strikes
I don't know how efficient meetings are going to be now with regard to Armenian leadership - President Aliyev
If Armenia got sanctions imposed on it as with Iraq, conflict would've been resolved long ago - president
If someone willing to create second Armenian state, let them give away part of their own territory - Azerbaijani president
When three nuclear powers cannot exert pressure on Armenia, this raises questions - President Aliyev
If Azerbaijan agrees on political settlement, Armenia must withdraw from Kalbajar, Lachin and part of Aghdam immediately - president
President of Turkmenistan made video statement at International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation
Azerbaijani president instructs to assess damage caused to Azerbaijan by Armenia – aide to president
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates 9 villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts
Temporary special administrations to be established in Azerbaijan`s territories liberated from occupation