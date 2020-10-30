President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

On October 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan were saddened by the earthquake in the Aegean region of Turkey, saying he was sorry to hear what happened.

Noting that, today, as always, the Azerbaijani people stand by friendly and brotherly Turkey, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to provide all possible assistance to the brotherly country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the phone call and the attention.