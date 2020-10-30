Azerbaijani PM phones Turkish VP regarding recent earthquake
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov called Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on October 30, Trend reports.
During the phone talk, Asadov stressed that by the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, our country is ready to provide Turkey with any assistance regarding the earthquake in the brotherly country.
In turn, Fuat Oktay expressed gratitude for the phone call and for the attention shown.
