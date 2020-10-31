Azerbaijani-Iranian border outposts reopen after being liberated from Armenian occupation

Politics 31 October 2020 11:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani-Iranian border outposts reopen after being liberated from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani border guards raised the state flag of Azerbaijan in ‘Soltanli’, ‘Khalafli’, ‘Khudaferin’, and ‘Gumlag’ outposts in the mostly liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on October 30, which began their service-combat activities, Trend reports.

Organizers of the outposts’ opening ceremony emphasized that the successful military operations liberate the ancient Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev brought the Great Victory Day closer for the Azerbaijani people.

It was especially noted that the seizure of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border under full control by the Azerbaijani border guards is of great military-political and economic importance, plays a key role in the development of high-level cooperation with the Iranian border guard authorities, as well as the interaction of Azerbaijani and Iranian border guards directly on the state border is of great importance in ensuring border security.

In order to increase the fighting and military-patriotic spirit of every Azerbaijani border guard, officer, warrant officer, sergeant, and soldier, to create conditions for their service to protect the state border at border outposts in the liberated from the occupation areas, a modern border guard infrastructure will be formed in a short time, for servicemen and their families will be provided with the necessary service and living conditions.

It should be noted that the liberation of 132 kilometers of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border is a very important event for the complete restoration of the state borders of Azerbaijan.

The fact that the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev on October 19 congratulated the personnel of the State Border Service on the occasion of raising the state flag of Azerbaijan on the Khudaferin bridge and the liberation of several settlements with the participation of the State Border Guard Service, as well as on October 22, he congratulated the entire Azerbaijani people on the occasion of taking full control of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, was greeted by every Azerbaijani border guard with enthusiasm.

In accordance with the Azerbaijani president's instructions, urgent measures are being taken in these territories to organize service and combat operations and restore the necessary system of border protection.

The protection of the state border in these territories, occupied by the Armed Forces of Armenia in 1993 and liberated after 27 years, is organized by the personnel of the ‘Horadiz’ border detachment of the border troops of Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

