First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva offered condolences to relatives and loved ones of those killed as a result of earthquake in Izmir (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post regarding the earthquake that hit the city ofIzmir, Turkey.

According to Trend, the post says: "It is with deep sorrow and regret that I learned the news of casualties and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that jolted the Aegean region of Turkey.

I extend my deepest condolences to the relatives and loved ones of those killed, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. The grief of the Turkish people is our grief. Our brotherhood is eternal and unshakable! May Almighty God protect our peoples from all calamities and misfortunes!"