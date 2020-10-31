We changed realities. Now Armenia will have to take it into account - President of Azerbaijan

Politics 31 October 2020 21:08 (UTC+04:00)
We changed realities. Now Armenia will have to take it into account - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

We changed the realities. Now they [Armenia] will have to take it into account, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to German ARD TV channel, Trend reports.

Commenting on “What kind of influence do you want to have there-in an autonomous region?”, the head of state said: “No. First of all, we did not agree on any autonomous region. This is first. We did not come to this agreement. When we were suggesting that, Armenians were rejecting. They were demanding independence, which we did not agree. Now the realities on the ground have changed. We heard many times that there are realities and you have to take them into account. It is okay. So, we changed the realities. Now they will have to take it into account, and what we suggested them during these 27 years, maybe is not valid any longer. Therefore, we need to have discussions now and, by the way, we are ready to send our foreign minister to Geneva tomorrow to start a new round of negotiations if Armenia is ready, and to discuss the future of Nagorno-Karabakh at the negotiation table.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair services
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair services
Long term loans value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year
Long term loans value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year
Georgia decreases export to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19
Georgia decreases export to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
It’s battle between us and Armenia, and everybody should stay away from that - President of Azerbaijan Politics 22:03
Nagorno Karabakh is not a matter of resources, it is a matter of justice, national pride and international law - President of Azerbaijan Politics 22:02
I’ve been asking question where has Armenia the money from to do this war for month, no answer - President Aliyev Politics 21:54
Only way to stop war is for Armenia to stop - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 21:48
President Aliyev on journalist's statement on Turkish soldies: You saw them in Baku, you didn’t see them in battle Politics 21:35
Volume of transshipment of goods from Turkmenistan through ports of Turkey revealed Turkey 21:33
President Aliyev in answer to journalist's question on democracy: We look how in Europe you beat protesters Politics 21:29
The fact that three times we agreed for ceasefire demonstrates our will to resolve this issue by political means - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21:24
We were the subject of ethnic cleansing. We didn’t do any ethnic cleansing against Armenians - President Aliyev Politics 21:17
We liberate territories not with bombs, we liberate territories with our fighters which take one village, one city after another - President Aliyev Politics 21:16
We are restoring justice and implementing UN Security Council resolutions which were on paper for 27 years - President Aliyev Politics 21:11
UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark Europe 21:10
We changed realities. Now Armenia will have to take it into account - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21:08
Polling process for the parliamentary elections ended Georgia 21:07
So far, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International was very aggressive against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 21:05
The more we defend the more territories we liberate - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 21:04
Our response was harsh, but Armenia deserved it - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 21:03
WHO to transfer to Kyrgyzstan another humanitarian cargo for combating COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 20:54
Iran says ready to send rescue teams to Turkey’s quake-hit area Iran 20:39
Armenia's attempts to involve third parties in Karabakh conflict will remain unsuccessful - MFA Politics 19:36
Armenia fired 218 missile strikes on settlements of Azerbaijan far from conflict zone to date Politics 19:25
Armenian sabotage-reconnaissance group, military vehicles neutralized (VIDEO) Politics 19:24
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 1 Oil&Gas 19:11
Georgian CEC discloses voter turnout by 17 p.m. Georgia 19:11
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages as of Oct. 31 Politics 19:10
Volume of cargo transshipped from Azerbaijan through ports of Turkey revealed Turkey 19:09
2 killed in Iraqi military plane crash Arab World 18:46
Armenia shows disrespect for efforts of international mediators - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 18:44
Azerbaijani army does not use prohibited weapons - Defense Ministry Politics 18:23
Azerbaijani army fully complies with all international norms - Ministry of Defense Politics 18:10
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 31 Society 18:03
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 carpet export down Uzbekistan 17:57
Georgian CEC reveals voter turnout by 15 p.m. Georgia 17:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 17:55
Iran increases value of exports via Kerman Province Business 17:53
Armenia's attacks on civilians should be perceived as war crimes against humanity - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 17:49
Armenia shells Azerbaijani Tartar, Agdjabadi despite OSCE MG calls to respect ceasefire - MFA Politics 17:27
17 religious monuments damaged as result of Armenian aggression, including churches Politics 17:14
Azerbaijani president's aide says Armenia shelled civilian districts even during Geneva meetings Politics 16:46
Azerbaijani army destroys military equipment, manpower of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 16:43
Armenian Armed Forces continue shelling Azerbaijani settlements - Defense Ministry Politics 16:16
Azerbaijan confirms 547 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:00
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Erdogan Politics 15:38
Azerbaijan only restoring its territorial integrity, top official says Politics 15:27
UzAuto Motors eyes expanding financing opportunities by issuing Eurobonds Transport 15:25
Iran implements new limitations to prevent COVID-19 Society 15:22
Georian CEC introduces media with the information about voter turnout for 12:00 Georgia 15:13
Armenia deliberately burns down forests in Shusha - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 15:09
Tehran city council calls for extending lockdown Society 14:57
Uzbekistan int’l consulting organizations to transform large state-owned enterprises Uzbekistan 14:46
Iran to inject new foreign currency package Business 14:46
VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) completes 9 months with profit Finance 14:40
Military conflict in Karabakh drives Armenia to dead end - Russian edition Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Berna Yilmaz Politics 14:36
Drilling operations in Iran's South Pars gas field to begin soon Oil&Gas 14:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 14:27
Russia warns Armenia about ban on import of tomatoes Armenia 14:27
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 14:21
Russia responds to Pashinyan's appeal Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:13
Inflation coming down in Georgia - Finance Minister Finance 14:05
Voting process at Georgian polling stations ongoing in peaceful environment - CEC Georgia 14:02
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 13:53
Azerbaijani association talks importance of OSAGO insurance in country Finance 13:49
Iran’s NICICO boosts its production Business 13:48
More people rescued from rubble in Turkish Izmir Turkey 13:48
Captured Armenian cleric admits his forced involvement in Karabakh clashes (VIDEO) Politics 13:46
Azerbaijani president's aide voices his concern over tortures against elderly woman in Armenia Politics 13:29
Azerbaijani 'A Audit and Consulting' LLC talks about slowdown in audit services' dev't Business 13:28
Armenia delivering phosphorus cargo to Khojavend creating basis for further provocations - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:19
Long term loans value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year Finance 13:14
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for turboexpander unit supply Tenders 13:00
Voting in parliamentary elections in Georgia continues normally - Arzu Nagiyev (PHOTO) Politics 12:56
Iran and Russia reach to agreement on construction of thermal power plant Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijani FM forwards his condolences to Turkish people due to Izmir earthquake Politics 12:48
Ukraine reports record daily high new coronavirus cases Europe 12:48
Uzbek oil and gas production dep’t announces tender for feasibility studies Tenders 12:32
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan AFB Bank grows Finance 12:30
Elections proceeding peacefully, no serious violations so far in Georgia - Interior Ministry Georgia 12:30
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by German ARD TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:27
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy radiant tubes via tender Tenders 12:26
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Innovative Development to buy light vehicles via tender Tenders 12:23
South Korean companies invited to enter Turkmen market more actively Business 12:19
Azerbaijani FM, ICRC Director General meet to discuss current situation in Karabakh Politics 12:14
Armenia's barbaric crimes tantamount to actions of fascists - Mikhail Zabelin (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:09
Reports about shelling of Shusha by Azerbaijani army - another lie, MoD says Politics 11:57
Azerbaijan's largest loans share falls on household sector Finance 11:54
Azerbaijan's PM meets Pakistani ambassador Politics 11:53
Armenian reports on missile attack on Khankendi by Azerbaijani army - lie, says MoD Politics 11:50
Azerbaijan develops website to fight spread of Armenian fake news Society 11:49
Presence of PKK terrorists in ranks of Armenian Armed Forces - fact, says aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 11:49
Iran reveals value of fishery products exported from Gilan Province Business 11:38
Turkmen MFA opens tender for supply of technical equipment Tenders 11:35
October conscription for active military service ends in Azerbaijan Politics 11:33
Georgia reports 1,673 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:30
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 31 Uzbekistan 11:28
Georgia decreases export to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 11:28
Turkmenistan, Denmark's Haldor Topsoe continue discussions on gasoline plant construction Oil&Gas 11:04
Azerbaijani-Iranian border outposts reopen after being liberated from Armenian occupation Politics 11:01
Some international organizations silent on crimes committed by Armenia - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:55
Another earthquake strikes Turkish Izmir Province Turkey 10:42
All news