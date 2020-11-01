Letter of prime minister of Armenia to Russian President is acknowledgement of defeat - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

As a matter of fact, Armenia has already acknowledged defeat, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

“As you know, the prime minister of Armenia recently sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This letter is, in fact, an acknowledgement of defeat because Russia has been asked for military support although there is no legal basis for that. Azerbaijan is conducting its military operation on the territory of Azerbaijan, which is recognized by the international community. No operations are carried out on the territory of Armenia and we have no such plans. If we had had such plans, we could have done it in July this year. As you know, Armenia attacked us at the state border then and we drove Armenia out of our lands without crossing into its territory. Therefore, on the one hand, he admits defeat as this letter shows, but on the other, he does not want to give up completely. Today, the responsibility for the continuation of the war and losses on both sides lies squarely on Pashinyan and his ugly deeds. All responsibility lies on Armenia, and if it admits its defeat and leaves our lands, the most acceptable option is to resolve the issue at the negotiating table. In short, the solution to this problem is already happening. As I said earlier, Azerbaijan is implementing UN Security Council resolutions and has implemented most of the fundamental principles. I do hope that the rest of other fundamental principles will be implemented too and the territorial integrity of our country will be restored,” the head of state said.