Assistant to Azerbaijani President condemns Armenians in US attacking NY Times (PHOTO)

Politics 2 November 2020 10:12 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijani, Nov. 2

Trend:

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev strongly condemned attacks on NY Times by Armenian lobby groups of US, Trend reports citing the Hajiyev's official Twitter account.

"We strongly condemn attacks and threats of radical/chauvinistic Armenian lobby groups of US against NY Times as they did in France against the TF1 crew. They attempt to stifle freedom of expression/free media. We may also not agree w/some parts of reportage but we respect their work," he wrote.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
All news