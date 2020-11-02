Turkish delegation in Baku to support Azerbaijan - TOBB (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Turkish delegation is in Baku to support Azerbaijan, which is liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) Mustafa Rifat, who is in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku, said, Trend reports on Nov. 2.

Rifat wished speedy victory to the glorious troops of Azerbaijan, which is liberating the country's lands from occupation.

"I firmly condemn Armenia’s attacks on civilians,” the president of the union added. “The success achieved by the Azerbaijani troops makes the entire Turkic world feel proud. We consider ties with Azerbaijan in the context of saying "one nation, two states". We are confident in the victory of the Azerbaijani people! We are always close to you, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"