Armenia uses banned weapons to kill as many people as possible - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.2

Trend:

Armenia uses banned weapons to kill as many people as possible, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Mustafa Rifat and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Sharshekeev, Trend reports.

“Armenia, which cannot confront us on the battlefield, fires at our cities and villages every day. According to the information I was given this morning, more than 200 shells were fired at our cities and villages from 6 am – it is five minutes to 9 now. During this month, 91 civilians have been killed, 10 of them are children, 404 civilians have been injured and more than 2,000 houses have been destroyed. Armenia uses banned weapons to kill as many people as possible. Our revenge takes place on the battlefield. I have said this many times. I have said that we will take revenge on the battlefield. We are driving the enemy away and will drive them away to the end. At the same time, Armenia was given three chances. Despite the successful operation of our army, we respected the proposals of international mediators and agreed on a ceasefire three times. On all three occasions, Armenia grossly violated it – the first time by bombing Ganja with ballistic missiles. The second time, 4-5 minutes after the ceasefire, and the third time by firing a “Smerch” missile on Barda, killing 21 people and injuring 70. As a result of two ballistic missiles fired at Ganja, about 30 people were killed. This is the ugly face of Armenian fascism. Not only are we liberating our lands from the enemy, we are breaking the back of Armenian fascism, which poses a great threat to the region, and we will continue to do so. No-one can stand in front of us and no-one can reverse us from this path,” the head of state said.