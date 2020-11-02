OHCHR alarmed at indiscriminate attacks in populated areas around Karabakh conflict zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm at continuing indiscriminate attacks in populated areas around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, in contravention of international humanitarian law, and warned they may amount to war crimes, Trend reports citing the OHCHR.

"Since the conflict reignited in September, there have been repeated calls, including by myself, to take all feasible steps to avoid, or at the very least minimize, the loss of civilian life and damage to civilian infrastructure, as well as to distinguish civilians from combatants, and civilian objects from military objectives," Bachelet said.

Despite an agreement reached by Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from deliberately targeting civilian populations, artillery strikes against populated areas were reported over the weekend. Azerbaijani sources said the city of Tartar, which is some 20km from the frontline, had been hit by artillery strikes.

According to the Azerbaijani government, since late September, at least 91 civilians have been killed in areas under its control.

The biggest single loss of life was on 28 October, when 21 people were reported killed and 70 others injured in a rocket attack on the Azerbaijani town of Barda, located some 30km from the area of active hostilities. The rockets, allegedly fired by Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh, reportedly carried cluster munitions. Due to their effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas would be incompatible with the international humanitarian law principles governing the conduct of hostilities.

"Amid deeply troubling reports that cluster munitions have been used, I call once again to stop using them, and to join the more than 100 States that have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions which comprehensively bans their use," the High Commissioner said.