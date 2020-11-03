Latest situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes as of Nov. 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

During the day on November 2 and night on November 3, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in different directions of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements using various small arms, howitzers and mortars, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The combat operations continued mainly in the direction of Aghdere, Khojavend, Zangilan and Gubadli. The Armenian was forced to retreat with casualties in personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front.

During the day and nighttime, a large number of Armenian troops, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 1 - KUB air defense missile system, 9 - different types of howitzers and 2 - trucks loaded with ammunition were destroyed and wrecked.

At present, Azerbaijani troops are monitoring the operational situation.