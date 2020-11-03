Armenian troops shell Azerbaijani Army's border positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with mortars and firearms, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

On November 3, from 00:25 to 04:45 (GMT+4), the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in the Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan districts of Azerbaijan were shot at from the Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.