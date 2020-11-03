Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Austria on Vienna downtown shooting

Politics 3 November 2020 12:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Austria on Vienna downtown shooting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences to Austria wishing the soonest recovery to all injured, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed as a result of terrible attacks in Vienna. Wishing speedy recovery to all injured. Azerbaijan as a country suffering from terrorism condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism," the MFA said.

The Vienna police earlier confirmed that shots had been fired in downtown Vienna, with several individuals wounded.

Several individuals were wounded and one person died. The population is recommended not to leave their houses.

One policeman got a severe wound and one of attackers was detained, the Ministry of Interior said.

Latest
