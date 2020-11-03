Azerbaijani FM thanks Turkic Council SecGen for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position based on int'l law (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani FM.

Welcoming the Turkic Council Secretary General, Jeyhun Bayramov thanked him for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position based on international law, noting Amreyev’s visit to Ganja, which suffered from a missile attack.

The Azerbaijani FM informed the secretary general about the destructive actions of Armenia.

“The illegal presence of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan for many years poses a serious threat not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire region. Azerbaijan three times agreed to establish a humanitarian ceasefire, and each time the agreement reached was grossly violated by Armenia, which continues to target the civilian population,” Bayramov said.

Touching upon the importance of the event held in Baku, which was dedicated to the issues of a new period of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, Bayramov said that restoration work will be carried out on all Azerbaijani lands liberated from the occupation, for which the state will mobilize all efforts.

In turn, Amreyev noted with satisfaction the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku, and stressed the unequivocal support of the Turkic Council for the fair position of Azerbaijan.

Confirming the importance of the event in Baku, dedicated to the issues on restoration work in the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the secretary general noted its importance in terms of implementing relevant projects and thereby restoring normal life in these lands.

The sides also exchanged views on the preparation for the upcoming summit of the Turkic Council and on other issues.