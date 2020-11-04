Azerbaijan highly appreciates statement made by Supreme Leader of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed appreciation regarding the statement made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

"We highly appreciate the statement made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the support given to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“All the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia must be liberated and all these territories must be returned to Azerbaijan”, - the Supreme Leader said, reiterating the strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan's fair position based on international law," the statement said.

"We highly value the efforts of the friendly Iranian state to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, including the visit of the Special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to the region and the initiative on the settlement of the conflict as soon as possible," the MFA said.

"We believe that the relations between our countries, built on historical roots, will continue to develop successfully and will serve to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region," the ministry said.