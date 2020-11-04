Azerbaijani President shaping new security system of Caucasus - Security Council secretary

Politics 4 November 2020 19:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani President shaping new security system of Caucasus - Security Council secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani supreme commander today is shaping the security system not only of Azerbaijan but also of the Caucasus as a whole, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Security Council, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

The secretary stressed that this process must not be considered only on the local plane, on the scale of Azerbaijan.

"The actions of our leader are of great global importance, affecting the entire Caucasus region, which will lead to new and important adjustments even in the Euro-Atlantic area,” Usubov said.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani president, peace and security will reign in the Caucasus region, which for centuries has been the area of numerous conflicts, ethnic and religious differences, separatist wars,” Usubov said.

“The new security configuration that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is creating in the entire Caucasus region based on the example of Azerbaijan can completely change the history and situation in the region, where battles and wars were waged throughout history,” the secretary said.

"It will bring historical justice related to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, lasting peace and security to the Caucasus,” the security added. “The new situation is created by the Azerbaijani president in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in fact, will give an impetus to extinguish the hotbeds of conflicts in the entire region and curb ethnic separatism. At the same time, the influence and pressure from certain forces in the Caucasus, which has repeatedly become a hot spot amid the clash of interests of the superpowers, will be minimized.”

“The Azerbaijani president has reiterated that the Armenian people suffer most of all from this conflict,” Usubov said. “The citizens of this country, with limited economic potential, were doomed to poverty because the country's scanty budget was mainly spent for waging unjust wars, as well as the complete isolation of this country from all energy and logistics projects. Over time, Armenia's losses will increase and the country will collapse.”

“From this point of view, the status quo which is being formed now can be a great opportunity for the Armenian people,” the secretary said. “This country will be exempted from huge military spending. From this point of view, I can say that the historical justice brought by President Aliyev to the Nagorno-Karabakh region will grant Armenia real independence.”

“Therefore, the Armenian people must show wisdom and force their government to take into account the new realities that have arisen amid the changes in the economic and political situation and security configuration in the Caucasus,” Usubov said.

The secretary stressed that the establishment of peace in the Caucasus will greatly increase the importance of the logistics, trade, economic, and energy partnership in the region, as well as open up new opportunities.

"The new configuration of security, the author of which is Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is a useful, effective opportunity for all regional countries, a real basis for their further development,” the secretary added.

“The new status quo, which will be formed as a result of the victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, will greatly strengthen Azerbaijan not only as an economic power in the Caucasus but also as a sole leader in all spheres in the region,” Usubov said.

“Azerbaijan will become an important economic and political actor in the Euro-Atlantic area and will be recognized as an even more important player in the international arena,” the secretary said.

“From now on, the countries which faced ethnic separatism will also refer to a very effective model for solving their problems - the policy that will bring justice related to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the author of which is President Ilham Aliyev,” the secretary said.

“In other words, the Azerbaijani president has unambiguously consolidated the inviolability of the principle of territorial integrity in the international arena, dealing a strong blow to the growing threat of ethnic separatism covering the entire world,” Usubov said.

“The neutralization of the long-term terrorism, illegal drugs and arms smuggling in Nagorno-Karabakh region by the president is another important contribution of Azerbaijan to the fight against international terrorism," Usubov said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy welding materials
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy welding materials
Turkish municipality opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles
Turkish municipality opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles
Turkish BOTAS company opens tender to rent buses
Turkish BOTAS company opens tender to rent buses
Loading Bars
Latest
U.S. presidency still undecided; Biden opens leads in key Midwestern states US 20:25
Azerbaijani President shaping new security system of Caucasus - Security Council secretary Politics 19:55
Azerbaijan not only defeats Armenia, but also neutralizes influence of those who support it - Security Council secretary Politics 19:46
Armenia using leader of French Zouaves Paris extremist group as mercenary Politics 19:42
We strongly condemn hate speech of French Armenian lobby against TF1 Politics 19:28
Multiple economic bills submitted in Iran's parliament Finance 19:27
Iran provides foreign currency for import to reduce overpricing Finance 19:19
Iran to impose tax on auto sale Business 19:00
Chabahar-Zahedan railway line - most strategic railway project in Iran - Iranian Minister Business 18:41
Iran's TEDPIX index surges Finance 18:36
High prices cause discontent among Iranians - Minister of Agriculture Business 18:28
Turkey eyes investing in cultivation of industrial hemp in Uzbekistan Business 18:26
Azerbaijan's postal operator completes 2019 with profit Economy 18:22
Azerbaijani servicemen comply with rules of conduct with civilians - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 18:22
Export of Turkish cars to global markets down Turkey 18:19
Georgian real estate construction industry obviously entering into crisis - Doppelmayr/Garaventa Construction 18:15
Uzbekistan’s capital leads in number of industrial enterprises created for 9M2020 Business 18:12
SOCAR sells five filling stations in Ukraine Oil&Gas 18:10
Uzbekistan reveals loan value provided for project implementation in electricity sector Oil&Gas 18:06
SOCAR Energy Ukraine recovers sales volume to 2019 level Oil&Gas 18:05
Review of movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian Liberty Bank Finance 18:03
TAV Georgia reveals main costs of airport Finance 17:59
Qatari companies eye projects in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial complex Business 17:56
Azerbaijani Army liberates several more villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions Politics 17:55
No obstacles for dev't of various insurance products in Azerbaijan Finance 17:53
Flights between Latvia and Georgia suspended Transport 17:53
Russia doing everything for Karabakh conflict to end – President Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:52
Georgia decreases imports of dairy products Business 17:48
Turkey discloses data on its maritime cargo shipment from Morocco Turkey 17:38
Iran's position based on ending occupation of Azerbaijani territories – ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:37
Azerbaijani troops fully control telecommunications in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Armenian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:36
Turkish export of chemical products abroad down over ten months Turkey 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:31
Drilling operations to be carried out in Iran’s South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:26
Monitoring group reveals number of Armenia-attacked cities outside of conflict zone Politics 17:08
AmCham unequivocally supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 17:03
Baku Stock Exchange places CBA's notes at auction Finance 17:03
Volume of products produced by metallurgical enterprises of Uzbekistan revealed Uzbekistan 17:01
Kazakhstan, Malaysia trade turnover value plummets year-on-year Business 17:00
TAV Georgia sees increase in revenue from air services Finance 16:59
Number of debit cards holders increases in Kazakhstan Finance 16:59
Amendments to Law of Georgia on Competition comes into force Business 16:58
Turkey decreases crude oil imports from Kazakhstan in Aug. 2020 Oil&Gas 16:52
Britain sets up share trading clash with EU Europe 16:52
Value of Turkey's ten-month grain exports abroad published Turkey 16:52
Azerbaijan shares initial report with embassies on damages caused by Armenia Politics 16:51
STAR refinery's crude oil imports for August disclosed Oil&Gas 16:45
Azerbaijan's Azeri Mining Group LLC wins tender opened by AzerGold on blasting operations Business 16:39
Armenian troops launch phosphorus bomb on Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 16:39
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy welding materials Tenders 16:38
Azerbaijani, Turkish flags to illuminate Agridag Mountain (Exclusive) Politics 16:37
Uber, Lyft shares jump as California set to pass gig-worker ballot measure US 16:33
Data on polyethylene sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Business 16:29
Movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian VTB Bank increase Finance 16:28
There can be no double standards in regards to Nagorno Karabakh conflict - Turkish FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:26
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Vietnam amid COVID-19 Business 16:25
Uzbek and Tajik silk value chains to be restored Business 16:25
Sales of Georgian Herbia company to up Finance 16:23
Georgian Basisbank sees decrease in appropriated movable and immovable property Finance 16:22
Construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya starts Oil&Gas 16:22
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar city - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:20
Movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian TBC Bank up Finance 16:20
Turkey unveils 9M2020 cargo shipment via its ports from Lebanon Turkey 16:19
Turkey registers more Uzbek investors Turkey 16:18
Azerbaijan reveals data on this year's repo transactions Finance 16:16
Azerbaijan to prosecute individuals sharing videos from battlefield - State Security Service Politics 16:14
Turkey-registered Kazakh companies raise total capital Turkey 16:12
Kainar-AKB battery factory expanding production volume in Kazakhstan Business 16:10
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for October 2020 Business 15:59
Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee to launch first flights to country's Turkistan Transport 15:58
Everyone must unconditionally support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - Turkish FM Politics 15:44
Kazakhstan, Russian Tatneft agree on timeframe for production of tires Business 15:39
Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 500,000 Society 15:25
Azerbaijan's state committee holds auction on property privatization Business 15:22
Contract to be signed on Iran's Farzad B gas field Oil&Gas 15:10
Azerbaijan confirms 667 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:09
Bank of Georgia sees increase in movable and immovable property Finance 14:57
Azerbaijan kills Armenian servicemen, destroys military equipment in direction of Agdere district Politics 14:57
Iran's Pars Oil & Gas Company to launch another plant Oil&Gas 14:47
Review of Georgian imports from Japan Business 14:40
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 14:37
Victims of Armenian terror were commemorated in Jordan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
Head of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communuties visited the State Committee (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:36
Azerbaijan discloses number of Smerch missiles neutralized in Aghjabadi, Aghdam districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:30
Azerbaijani army has tactical, fire, territorial advantage over Armenian Armed Forces -MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 14:18
UK heading for double-dip recession this winter Europe 14:15
Iran reveals industrial and mining companies sales data for seventh month Business 14:10
New livestock complexes being built in Turkmenistan Business 13:53
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute Oil&Gas 13:51
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks advantages of instant payment system Finance 13:45
No surviving building in Fuzuli district on which Azerbaijani flag could be hoisted – prosecutor general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Uzbekistan, Oman agree on attracting foreign investment into Uzbek national economy Finance 13:43
Russia’s exporters to expand their presence in Uzbekistan’s trade networks Business 13:42
Trump win could be most bullish outcome for oil, while Biden could benefit short-term demand Oil&Gas 13:41
Turkey reveals 9M2020 volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Algeria Turkey 13:35
Armenia spreads another lie - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:34
Uzbekistan’s Fergana leads in export of agricultural products Uzbekistan 13:31
Uzbekistan starts export of tobacco-free nicotine packs to Belarus Business 13:28
Armenia always want to present themselves as people who always suffering, crying, needing help - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:26
All news