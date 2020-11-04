AmCham unequivocally supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) unequivocally supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"As the largest and the oldest business association of the country, we reprehend business activities conducted in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan as well as any financial or other support to the illegal regime in Karabakh."

"We strongly condemn all individuals and companies engaged in such illegal activities. We also note that any direct or indirect business relations with the organizations engaged in illegal activities on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are unacceptable."

"We would like to remind members that individuals and companies engaged in such business practices in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan are legally liable for breaching Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, national and international laws."

"We call on every individual and company to comply with Azerbaijan's applicable laws and principles of the international law, and to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan."